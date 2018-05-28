Several Horry Co. roads flooded by heavy rain

Bay Road near Hwy. 701 is seeing some flooding. (Source: Daniel German)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Heavy rains are bringing flooding to several areas of Horry County Monday morning.

Here’s a look at road affected by flooding:

-Circle Bay Drive is affected by flooding, according to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

-SCDOT is reporting heavy congestion along Hwy. 501 between Myrtle Beach and Conway.

-NWS is reporting that flooding has made roads inaccessible around Spinnaker Cove at 4600 Eastport Blvd. in Little River.

-A viewer is reporting flooding on Bay Road off Enterprise Drive in Myrtle Beach

-Another viewer reported flooding on neighborhood streets in Little River.

-According to Conway Police, low-lying areas in Conway are experiencing localized ponding and flooding.

See the latest on the weather from the First Alert Weather Team here:

See pictures from viewers of flooding in their areas:

We will continue to update this story as we get more reports of roadway flooding.

