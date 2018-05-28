Officer buys meal for homeless man after being called to fast food restaurant

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A homeless man’s interaction with police at a fast food restaurant in South Carolina is going viral – for all the right reasons.

Horry County Police officer CJ Mullinax bought a meal for a homeless man after police were called because he was asking people for scraps, said Victoria Paige Summer in her Facebook video post.

Summer said in the post that the police were called to the Hardee’s restaurant where she works on Saturday. She told WMBF News that the man had been sticking around the Hardee's on Hwy. 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach for a few days, and employees had been buying him food and letting him spend time there.

Summer believes a customer got upset that the man was there and called police. An officer showed up and asked the man if he was hungry, Summer said.

“This police officer bought the homeless man food and handled the situation amazingly!” she said. She said the officer bought the man two cheeseburgers.

"I was thrilled that the officer had so much compassion so I thought I should take a video," Summer said.

The officer was identified in post comments as Mullinax. This is not the first time Mullinax has been the subject of a viral video. Back in 2015, while working as a Bennettsville Police officer, he was caught on camera after stopping to throw a football around with a group of kids.

Earlier this year, another viral video involving police being called to a homeless man in a fast food restaurant ended very differently. Yossi Gallo filmed from inside a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s as he and a homeless man were removed by a Myrtle Beach Police officer. Gallo had just bought the homeless man a meal. Police said they were called because of reports that the man had been outside the restaurant asking people for money.

WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Police Department for more details on Officer Mullinax’s generous actions.

