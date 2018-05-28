Crews respond to car overturned in ditch off Hwy. 905; one person transported with injuries

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A vehicle with multiple occupants overturned in a ditch on Highway 905 Monday morning; one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash in the 5900 block of Hwy. 905 at about 9 a.m. The first units on scene reported that a vehicle was overturned in a 15-foot deep ditch with occupants still in the vehicle.

Minutes later, HCFR officials reported that the occupants were removed and were being treated by HCFR personnel. One person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.