Veterans March on Ocean Boulevard scheduled to step-off on Memorial Day regardless of weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Veterans March on Ocean Boulevard this Memorial Day to honor the brave servicemen and women of our country is scheduled to take place Monday morning, rain or shine. This will be the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association's fourth year organizing this march. Organizers said they’ll handle the rain, but if there’s severe lightning, they will have to make a last-minute judgment call, for everyone’s safety.

Weather permitting, the march will start Monday at 9 a.m. on 16th Avenue North on the corner of Ocean Boulevard. This year, the Socastee High School Junior ROTC color guard will lead the parade.

World War II Navy Veteran Jack Platt will be the Grand Marshal. Behind him, will be the Combat Vets group and other fellow veterans. The march will lead into a ceremony at the pavilion area between 8th and 9th Avenues North. For those who have trouble walking, organizers say they’ll have chairs and golf carts.

Veterans interested in participating can meet at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center parking lot on Monday morning at 8 a.m. The city has provided two buses to transport everyone to and from the march.

The Chapter Secretary of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, South Carolina 34-3, Theo, chose not to use his last name, because he wants the focus to be on the veterans. Theo said this year, they hope to see new people joining the march to participate and pay respect to our fallen vets.

“This is Memorial Day, there’s a reason for it. It’s not for shopping, It’s not for picnics, barbecues and ect… Although that’s what the people that died for kind of paid ahead for us to be able to do. There’s nothing wrong with that, but at the same time, we’re just saying take a moment to march with us… to make a statement, that this is for them, the fallen, and make a statement for yourself. I’m here because of my comrade that fell next to me, I’m here because my uncle that died, I’m here just out of my heart. Whatever the reason is, it doesn’t matter, if your there your there and that’s what’s important. To make a statement for our community,” said Theo.



The city is also hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony indoors on Monday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 11 a.m.

