Car crash into transformer apparently causes power outage in Surfside Beach area

The Santee Cooper website showed an outage around the substation Monday morning. (Source: Santee Cooper)

A damaged car was being loaded onto a tow truck at the scene. (Source: Jon Dick)

A transformer was damaged at the electrical substation on Dick Pond Road. (Source: Jon Dick)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Nearly 1,500 Santee Cooper customers were without power Monday morning, apparently after a car crashed into an electric substation along Dick Pond Road near Surfside Beach.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol website shows the crash happened at about 2:20 a.m. A WMBF News photographer at the scene of the substation saw a damaged transformer and a car being loaded onto a tow truck.

The Santee Cooper website showed that 1,470 customers were without power at that time.

As of 4:30 a.m., power had been restored to all but seven customers in the Myrtle Beach area.

WMBF News has reached out to SCHP for details on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.