Traffic loop will not be in effect Sunday night, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Because of light traffic in Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach Police have decided not to implement the 23-mile traffic loop Sunday night.

Captain Joey Crosby announced on Facebook that they will not implement the traffic loop, and traffic will flow normally along the affected roads.

Capt. Crosby did warn drivers about the wet condition of the roads due to the recent rain.

