Victim identified in fatal shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder following a verbal fight and fatal shooting in Florence County Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Ingersoll of Florence.

Bryan Austin Seidle has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting, which happened on East Circle Lane in Florence County at about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Seidle resides at the address where the shooting occurred, according to jail records.

The shooting happened after a verbal fight, Major Nunn said.

Seidle is currently in custody at the Florence County Detention Center.

A court date has not been set at this time.

