SLIDESHOW: Check out these custom bikes in town for Bikefest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thousands of bikers riding all types of custom motorcycles are in the Grand Strand this weekend for Memorial Day Bikefest.

Viewer Michelle Rollins sent several photos of some of the amazing custom bikes on the streets this weekend. Reporter Ian Klein also got to check out some great bikes.

Mobile site users, tap here to download the WMBF News mobile app to see a slideshow of bikes.

Ian spoke to some Bikefest attendees about the most popular motorcycle customizations:

Bikefest continues in North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach through Monday.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.