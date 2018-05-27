Report: 2 men in ski masks rob man delivering pizza to Ocean Blvd. hotel

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man delivering pizza to a hotel on Ocean Boulevard Saturday night told police he was robbed by two men wearing black ski masks.

The delivery man told police that at about 10:15 p.m., he was delivering a pizza to a hotel at 14th Avenue South and Ocean Blvd. He delivered the pizza, and on his way back to his car, two men approached him, grabbed him, and demanded his money, the report states.

The men were both wearing black ski masks over their faces, the report states. The delivery man gave them $70 – all the money he had – and the suspects took off in a four-door sedan.

The report notes that the investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

