Woman reports sexual assault in Myrtle Beach parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman reported to police that she was sexually assaulted in the parking lot of Broadway at the Beach on Saturday, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

Police met with the 27-year-old victim at the hospital, who said the sexual assault took place earlier in the day, the report states. The victim told the responding officer that the incident took place in the parking lot of Broadway at the Beach.

Once the victim was released from the hospital, she was escorted to the police annex to meet with detectives.

The report states that the victim did not get a very good look at the offender, but he is described in the report as a white male, about 30 to 32 years old, with a medium build, 5-feet-7 to 5-feet-8 inches tall, 170 to 180 pounds in weight, clean shaven, wearing a baseball hat, shorts and a pullover.

