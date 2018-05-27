Beginning Monday, only umbrellas will be allowed on the beaches in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Beginning Monday, only umbrellas will be allowed for shade on the beaches in Myrtle Beach, and tents and larger shading devices will be prohibited.

"Tents certainly are convenient, but they were so plentiful at peak times and locations that they blocked access and visibility to the water’s edge, affecting public safety and everyone’s enjoyment of our gorgeous beach,” states a Facebook post from the City of Myrtle Beach Government.

The umbrellas-only policy went into effect in 2014, restricting the use of tents and other shading devices, excluding small toddler tents, from Memorial Day through Labor Day, officials stated.

Umbrellas up to 7-and-a-half feet in diameter are allowed in line, or behind, the established umbrella line, the post states.

The post concludes: “Providing residents and visitors with a public beach access and a safe, lifeguard-monitored environment is our highest priority!”

