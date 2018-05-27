Teen boy scout drowns in pond near Lumberton, officials confirm

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A teenage boy scout drowned in a private pond near Lumberton Saturday morning, according to a media reports.

The boy scout, believed to be 14 years old, was recovered from a man made private pond on Willoughby Road in Robeson County, according to a report from The Robesonian citing Robert Ivey, the commander of Lumberton Rescue and Emergency Medical Services. The 911 call came in at about 11:43 a.m., and the body was recovered about an hour later in an area about 12 to 15 feet deep.

The teen was a Boy Scout, and was on a scout outing, but there was no evidence that it was an organized event, Ivey told The Robesonian.

Ivey said the boy used a rope to swing out into the pond, let go, went under water and did no resurface.

Jonathan Widmark, Scout Executive and CEO for the Cape Fear Council of the Boy Scouts of America released the following statement to WMBF News partner in Raleigh WRAL:

“This is an extremely difficult time for our Scouting family. We are sad to confirm the death of one of our youth members following a drowning incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, and we will support them in any way that we can. “I would like to thank the emergency response teams that assisted our Scouts and volunteers throughout this incident.”

WMBF News has reached out to multiple agencies and officials in Lumberton, Robeson County, and the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for more information.

