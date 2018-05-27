SC airman surprises family with reunion after being away nearly 5 years

Tywan reunited with his family after five years away from home. (Source: Tyres Nesmith on Facebook)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – On Saturday, a U.S. Airman surprised his family with a reunion after being away from home for nearly five years, with some help from the Conway Police Department.

Airman Tywan Lawson was waiting in a car with Conway Police Detective Tyres Nesmith, who captured the emotional moment live on Facebook. As he saw his family in the distance, Lawson got more and more excited to reunite with them.

“I have Airman Lawson here, he is about to surprise his mom,” Nesmith said in the video, as Lawson rubbed his hands in nervous excitement. “She has no clue. He has not been home in almost five years, and we helped put this together with the help of some other officers to get him home to little Conway so he could surprise his momma.”

As other Conway Police officers came up and talked to Lawson’s mother and family, Nesmith slowly drove the car up to Lawson’s family’s house, waiting for the other officer to give the signal.

Once the officer waved him in, Lawson jumped out of the car and surprised his family, causing his mother to scream in excitement, and his sister to literally jump into his arms.

“Airmen Tywan Lawson is home!!!” Nesmith said in the Facebook post. “... helped him surprise his mother. He hasn’t been home in 5 years. She was so surprised.”

