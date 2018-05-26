Woman wanted by Myrtle Beach Police for assault and battery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are looking for a woman wanted for assault and battery.

Nicole Annette Wright, 42, is wanted by Myrtle Beach Police for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to a Facebook post from MBPD. She is described by police as a black female, 5-feet-6-inches tall, 195 pounds in weight, with black hair, brown eyes and dark complexion.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report 18-010017.

The police report did not contain details about the incident for which Wright is wanted.

