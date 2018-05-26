WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday ahead of Military Appreciation Days Parade

Theodore "Ted" Ross receives a birthday cake for his 100th birthday. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A World War II veteran who is an honorary grand marshal for Saturday’s Military Appreciation Days Parade at the Market Common celebrated his 100th birthday last Wednesday.

During the Myrtle Beach Vet Center picnic on Friday, the crowd sang Happy Birthday to Theodore “Ted” Ross, who earned a Silver Star for his courageous actions during the Battle of the Bulge.

Ross will join Grand Marshal Deshauna Barber at the parade, which begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Market Common, traveling down Howard Avenue and Farrow Parkway. Captain Barber, 27, joined the U.S. Army Reserve in 2011 and commands the 988th Quartermaster Detachment Company in Rockville, Maryland. She won Miss District of Columbia USA title in 2015, and was crowned Miss USA in 2016.

You can find more details on the parade and other Military Appreciation Days events here.

The Veterans March will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 28 on Ocean Boulevard.

