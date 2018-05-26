Florence Co. middle school principal on leave after being charged for leaving accident scene

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The principal of Sneed Middle School in Florence County was placed on administrative leave after being arrested and charged by authorities for leaving the scene of an accident, officials confirmed.

Hayley Michelle Cagle, 48, was arrested Friday and charged by the South Carolina Highway Patrol with driving too fast for conditions and leaving the scene. She was later released on a $470 personal recognizance bond.

Cagle was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation of a recent accident, confirmed Florence One spokesperson Pam Little-McDaniel. Cagle will remain on leave with pay while the matter remains under investigation by Florence One school officials.

