Traffic loop closes Friday night after less than two hours

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police announced the 23-mile traffic loop was closed for the night Friday after less than two hours in operation.

The MBPD announced the suspension of the loop in a tweet that went out at 11:35 p.m.

It is scheduled to resume Saturday at 10 p.m.

The traffic diversion pattern, known as the traffic loop, has been suspended at this time. It will resume tomorrow night at 10:00 p.m. — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) May 26, 2018

Officials say it closed early due to low traffic volume.

