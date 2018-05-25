Traffic loop closes Friday night after less than two hours - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police announced the 23-mile traffic loop was closed for the night Friday after less than two hours in operation.

The MBPD announced the suspension of the loop in a tweet that went out at 11:35 p.m.

It is scheduled to resume Saturday at 10 p.m.

Officials say it closed early due to low traffic volume.

