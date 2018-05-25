Police look for two accused of stealing money bag from Walmart scooter

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police say these two stole a money bag from a local Walmart. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two people accused of stealing a money bag from a scooter at an area Walmart.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, on May 17, a man was captured on video taking the bag, which contained $3,100 in cash and belonged to a person who left it in a motorized scooter while at the Walmart on Seaboard Street.

The woman was with the man who reportedly took the money bag.

Anyone with information should call the MBPD at (843) 918-1967 and reference case No. 18-009315.

