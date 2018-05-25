One suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

One suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Loris area

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – First responders are on the scene in the Loris area after a person was struck by a vehicle.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the person suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision, which happened in the 3500 block of Highway 777.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly