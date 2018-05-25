Tips available for helping motorists navigate the 23-mile traffic loop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 23-mile traffic loop goes into effect Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

At three locations drivers are able to enter the loop and if they do, they are stuck in it.

The first two are at the U.S. 17 Bypass at 29th Avenue North, and Kings Highway at 29th Avenue North

Those who are traveling along the U.S. 17 Bypass or Kings Highway, to avoid the loop they should not head east on 29th Avenue North by Broadway at the Beach.

All traffic along Kings Highway between Farrow Parkway and Harrelson Boulevard goes north along the loop. All traffic along Farrow Parkway is turning on Kings Highway South.

It is suggested that those who are staying on Ocean Boulevard or visiting Ocean Boulevard to park on the west side of Ocean Boulevard.

Those on the east side of Ocean Boulevard will be stuck in the traffic pattern.

Ocean Boulevard is only southbound, as the northbound lanes will be limited to emergency vehicles only.

Additionally, 16th Avenue North, Eighth Avenue North, Sixth Avenue South and 17th Avenue South will be closed and designated as emergency lanes for police, fire, EMS and wreckers only.

