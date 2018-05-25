SC mom leads ‘Stop the Bullying’ campaign across from school where her daughter is bullied

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The mom that created the viral anti-bullying video led a "Stop the Bullying" campaign across the street from Southside Middle School in Florence on Friday.

Shasta Partee said her 12-year-old daughter, Nae’mya, started being bullied at Southside Middle months ago. Friday, she and several other parents took a stand with a protest that lasted from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Throughout the day, parents and students stood across from the school holding signs and chanting "Stop Bullying" and "We love Southside, but we hate bullying."

To raise awareness on the issue, Partee posted a video of her daughter sharing her story two weeks ago. Since then, the mother said dozens of parents and students expressed going through the same situation.

“You have people getting in fights in school and you have people jumping them, and you have people dying from this so it needs to stop,” Tina Henicks said.

Partee says when it comes to bullying, school administrators need to be more proactive instead of reactive.

“I want to unite with the school system and say, 'No more. No more suicides, no more school shootings, no more bullying,' and that’s why we’re here,” Partee said. “I hope that, you know, we will change as not just students in there, as not just staff, as not just parents, but that we will unite and say 'No more.'”

Joining in the fight against bullying was the family from Seattle who posted their own video, which inspired Partee’s clip.

Chantey Andrews said her daughter, Nasir, suffered racial discrimination and physical assault. Her daughter’s video received 25 million views.

“You feel so alone and isolated because you’re going up against a system and so many times you feel your voice isn’t heard or you’re not even believed,” Andrews said.

Other parents shared the same frustration with each of their children, who were victims of verbal and physical bullying

“When they were in class, none of the kids would talk to her. Then they would actually start talking about her,” Henicks said. “I have so many messages from her. ‘Please come get me.’ ‘They’re doing it again.’ ‘This is why I don’t want to be at school because they’re not helping me.’“

Parents say standing side by side, united against bullying, will hopefully cause others to do the same.

“We can add another voice to this story. We can add another face to this story so we understand that having a village and support is very important during these times,” Andrews said.

