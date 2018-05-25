ATF offers reward to find suspects in deadly Loris shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly April shooting in the Loris area.

According to an ATF press release, Tyshawn Brown and Heath Reeves currently have active warrants for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder. Both should be considered armed and dangerous.

The two are wanted in connection with a shooting on April 24 at Spring and Church streets in the Loris area. When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. One, Charles Durant Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. The second, a woman, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, the suspects shot at the victims and left the area in a grey Kia van.

The ATF and the Horry County Police Department continue to investigate. Anyone with information as to the suspects’ whereabouts are asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-TIPS.

