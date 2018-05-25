Business owners disappointed over slow start to Memorial Day weekend

The Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association said this weekend is still looking up, with Saturday expected to be the busiest day in terms of occupancy reports. (Source: Marissa Tansino)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – As bikers and visitors gear up for the holiday weekend, businesses and hotel employees are disappointed about the slow start to what is supposed to be one of the busiest weekends of the year.

"In 2015 I stayed open until three o’clock in the morning. I think this year they stayed open last night, the same day I stayed open until three o'clock in the morning, they stayed open until 12,” said Shannon Cain, who works at Blue Smoke Vape Shop in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Cain has worked downtown for six years now and says with every year, business has seemed to slow during Memorial Day weekend.

"Now it's just, there's nobody really at all. There won't be nobody until school’s out,” Cain said.

Some visiting the area, however, say over time, things have changed for the better.

"It's changing. It's getting better. It's going to take time still, but it's getting better,” said Christopher Casey, visiting from North Carolina.

It’s Casey’s 15th year at Bikefest. He said the city is doing a lot of upgrades that he thinks are changing things for the better.

"A lot of people probably getting off work, getting ready for the holidays. It's Friday, I think it's going to get busy," he said.

The Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association said this weekend is still looking up, with Saturday expected to be the busiest day in terms of occupancy reports.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.