Conway police deliver stuffed animals, compassion to children while out on patrol

Conway police give stuffed animals to children while they are on patrol. (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – When Conway police are out on patrol, they have a tool in their arsenal that can make a world of difference for some of the youngest citizens they serve.

According to information from the city, the Conway Police Department has received a number of stuffed animals from an organization called Helping Children During Tough Times.

Officers give those toys to children while they are out patrolling.

A donation was made on Thursday, bringing the total number of stuffed animals given to the CPD to 850.

