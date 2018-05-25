Coroner identifies victim early-morning shooting at Florence nightclub; man wanted for questioning

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person died from gunshot wounds following a shooting at a nightclub in Florence.

According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, officers went to McLeod Hospital at 3:55 a.m. Friday after getting reports that a patient arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim later died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Florence resident Brandon Davon Grant, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Magic City, located at 155 W. Lucas St.

Trumaal Abdul Brown is wanted for questioning in reference to the investigation, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.

