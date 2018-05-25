Darlington authorities recover crack cocaine during search, make one arrest

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Crack cocaine and marijuana during a search this week in the Darlington area. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The serving of a search warrant at a Darlington area home led to the seizure of drugs and the arrest of one on several charges.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Stevie Jermaine Washington, of Darlington, was charged with trafficking crack cocaine, second offense; distribution of crack cocaine; possession of marijuana, second offense; and two counts each of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

The suspect was arrested after the DCSO’s drug enforcement unit served a search warrant at 414 N. Main St., Unit 9, in the Darlington area.

According to authorities, 18.3 grams of crack cocaine, 18.4 grams of marijuana and 20 pills were found inside.

Washington was released Thursday on a $46,000 bond. He also remains on bond on charges of possession of a firearm by a violent felon; distribution of cocaine, second offense; possession of a schedule I narcotic; and possession of a controlled substance. These charges stem from an April 2017 investigation.

