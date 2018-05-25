Person stung by lionfish off SC coast, USCG confirms

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A person was stung by a lionfish while swimming offshore near Murrells Inlet Friday morning, confirmed an official with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Lt. J.B. Zorn with the Coast Guard believes the sting victim was diving offshore when the sting occurred.

The Coast Guard coordinated with EMS to meet the victim when they got to land, which was at about 11:30 a.m., Lt. Zorn said.

The victim was in pain because of the sting, but they were stable enough to get to shore without requiring the Coast Guard to launch a boat, Lt. Zorn added.

WMBF News has reached out to officials with Georgetown County and Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Department for more details.

Red lionfish have numerous venomous spines along their head and dorsal fin, according to the United States Geological Survey. Though native to the Indo-Pacific region, they are considered an invasive species in the Caribbean Sea and along the East Coast of the United States.

