Dillon County administrator resigns

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Dillon County Administrator Rodney Berry resigned Friday morning, saying it was his decision to resign.

The resignation happened at a specially-called Dillon County Council meeting, Berry said. He added that he and some of the council members were “going in different directions.”

Berry, who is from Dillon, did not say where this change will take him, but did say he says he wants to continue working in economic development.

