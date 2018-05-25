Florence man sentenced to 13 years for throwing bodily fluids on correctional officers in 2016

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Last month, a 23-year-old Florence man was sentenced to thirteen years in prison for throwing bodily fluids on three correctional officers at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on July 2, 2016, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Tony Dequan Manago, Jr., 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday, April 24 before a General Sessions Court judge in Darlington County.

The incident was investigated by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

