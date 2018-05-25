Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to firearms charge in federal court

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle beach man pled guilty this week in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Michael Jamal Grice, 35, entered the plea before United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell.

According to the release, evidence presented in court established that on June 1, 2017, an officer with Myrtle Beach police saw Grice make an improper right-hand turn from Canal Street onto Highway 501 and performed a traffic stop. Upon approaching the car, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Grice’s car was searched and police located a stolen Springfield 9mm handgun. Grice has a prior state conviction for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and a prior federal conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release says.

Grice faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and 3 years supervised release.

