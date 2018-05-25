Myrtle Beach Police seek to identify man in connection with sexual exposure incident

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Image of the person of interest in a sexual exposure incident. (Source: MBPD on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a sexual exposure incident.

The MBPD posted an image of the man to their Facebook page Friday morning. The police report for the incident was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective N. Sheldon at 843-918-1911, or email nsheldon@cityofmyrtlebeach.com and reference report number 18-006731.

