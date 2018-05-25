11-year-old viral yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey to appear at CCMF

Mason Ramsey announces he'll be at this year's CCMF. (Source: CCMF on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Eleven-year-old viral singing sensation Mason Ramsey will be joining country music superstars at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach in June.

Ramsey became an overnight yodeling sensation after video of him singing Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” in an Illinois Walmart went viral. He was soon signed on to Big Loud Records and hit the charts with his debut single “Famous.”

For more information on the CCMF and to purchase tickets, head to www.ccmf.com.

CCMF organizers announced Friday that Ramsey will be love at the fourth annual country music festival in Myrtle Beach, taking place from June 7 to 10. Among the artists already announced are Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, the Zac Brown Band, Cole Swindell and over 30 more artists.

