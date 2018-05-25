FIRST ALERT: Locally heavy downpours likely at times for your Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Friday will be humid with a mix of sun and clouds, and another round of pop up showers and storms. While the storms will not be as widespread as the last few days, some locally heavy downpours will remain likely. Temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 80s.

Saturday continues to look like the driest day of the holiday weekend with just a few isolated showers and storms and temperatures in the 80s to near 90.

More tropical moisture returns Sunday, increasing the coverage of the afternoon storms. Expect this trend to continue into Memorial Day where numerous showers and storms will form. Several inches of rain are now looking likely from late Sunday through Tuesday with periods of heavy downpours likely. Flood watches may be issued for parts of the area over the weekend.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.