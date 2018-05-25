Maryland man dies in motorcycle crash after fleeing traffic stop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning after fleeing from police who were attempting a traffic stop, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash occurred at the intersection of 8th Avenue North and Main Street.

At about 2:27 a.m., officers attempted to stop the motorcycle in the area of 8th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard after discovering the vehicle was stolen, Myrtle Beach Police Cpt. Joey Crosby says. The driver fled at a high rate of speed and struck a curb. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Keith Robinson, of Lexington Park, Md. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

