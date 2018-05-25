Myrtle Beach area bar's business license revoked after one killed, two injured in shooting

One person has died and two others were injured after a shooting Friday morning at Koyote Saloon (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Less than 24 hours after a deadly shooting at the Koyote Saloon in the Myrtle Beach area, Horry County police confirm the business's license has been revoked.

This is the second business at this location to have its business license revoked. In 2015, the solicitor's office shut down the strip club Fantails.

The Koyote Saloon revocation comes as police continue to investigate the early-morning shooting Friday at the saloon that left a man dead and two others injured, according to information from the Horry County Police Department.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden, the deceased is 26-year-old Reginald Washington from New York.

Responding officers found a man sitting at the front door of the bar with a bloody towel on his head, an incident report says. The man said he fell down while at the bar and has no knowledge of anything that occurred.

While investigating, police say they found several shell casings and vehicles damaged by gunfire in the parking lot.

Police were informed by Grand Strand Medical Center that a shooting victim had been brought in by personal vehicle. That victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. A second man was dropped off at South Strand Hospital before being transferred by Horry County Fire Rescue to Grand Strand Medical Center where he was rushed to surgery, the report says. It is not known at this time how he was injured.

Earlier Friday, Waccamaw Boulevard along Highway 501 was closed as a result of the incident. Just after 7:00 a.m., the roadway re-opened.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Horry County police at 843-915-5350.

