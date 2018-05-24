Myrtle Beach city leaders prepare out-of-town officers for Memorial Day weekend

427 police officers from outside the Myrtle Beach area are helping with safety this weekend. Source: Michael Walter (WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Bikefest is officially underway, and that means city leaders are planning on how to keep people safe over the Memorial Day weekend.

Thursday evening, Myrtle Beach city leaders briefed hundreds of police officers visiting from out-of-town to help the Myrtle Beach Police Department with safety.

Captain Joey Crosby with MBPD said 427 officers from outside the area are coming into town for the weekend.

Some safety measures are already in place along Ocean Boulevard. Barricades are set up, and MBPD’s sky watch tower is in place at 9th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.

Crosby told officers it’s important to keep crowds moving as well.

"If you see a group of individuals on the sidewalk and they're having more than a short conversation, and it's gathering a large crowd, we're going to ask you that you approach them and ask them to keep moving or move the conversation over to another location," Crosby said to the crowd of officers.

