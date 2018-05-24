Fastest growing cheer program arrives in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beyond the sticks and pom-poms is a future that's cradled with every leap.

The base for young cheerleaders is one that's constantly guided - sometimes with multiple hands.

Labeled as the fastest growing cheerleading program in the Western Carolinas, Fearless Athletics made its debut last month in Myrtle Beach.

"One of our great families, the Tolers, they moved to Myrtle Beach, and they convinced me," Nicholas Sweeney, the owner said. "They said Nick, you should bring Fearless to Myrtle Beach."

So he did, also bringing along an attitude that's just as fierce as cheer - making sure the girls improve off the mat just as much as on it.

"We're showing them that putting in the hard work and effort to be on these teams, train to your highest potential, your highest level will help you later on in life," he says.

"There's structure, there's discipline, certain things the athletes need to do to be better," owner Shawn Toler says. "We're definitely into the family oriented because it takes parents."

"She's looking forward to getting into the gym. She loves the atmosphere here," parent Jennifer Barbour says. "The people who are working with her are amazing."

And the track record is proven.

"I've had girls that got full rides to colleges for cheerleading," Sweeney says.

They don't plan to stop coaching and helping anytime soon.

"You have mentors within our program whether it be parents or doctors or lawyers or anything. We continue to help them throughout their career, throughout everything in life."

Choreography begins in August.

The girls will train all summer before their competition starts in November.

