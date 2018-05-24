Police: Two women stole credit cards from gym, rang up $5,000 in charges

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police say these two women stole credit cards from an area gym. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are looking to identify two women who allegedly stole several credit cards from an area gym and ran up thousands of dollars in charges.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, the theft happened before 10 a.m. on April 29 at the Pure Barre gym in the Murrells Inlet area.

The two reportedly left before the class ended and rang up about $5,000 on the cards.

On 4/29 at 9:50am these women went into the fitness gym Pure Barre & stole several ?? from ppl taking classes. They left before the class ended & rang up abt $5000 on those cards.

