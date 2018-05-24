Police: Two women stole credit cards from gym, rang up $5,000 in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police: Two women stole credit cards from gym, rang up $5,000 in charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are looking to identify two women who allegedly stole several credit cards from an area gym and ran up thousands of dollars in charges.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, the theft happened before 10 a.m. on April 29 at the Pure Barre gym in the Murrells Inlet area.

The two reportedly left before the class ended and rang up about $5,000 on the cards.

