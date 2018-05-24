‘We want to dig deeper:’ NAACP vows to fight on after judge rules against them on Bikefest traffic loop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The NAACP spoke publicly for the first time Thursday since the federal judge in their lawsuit against the city of Myrtle Beach ruled Wednesday that the city’s traffic plan can continue.

"We have fought long and hard for equal rights in this country,” said Anson Asaka, attorney for the NAACP.

He said the legal fight is not over yet and this is just the beginning for them.

"We want to dig deeper to find out the real motivations behind this traffic pattern. It can’t be to ease traffic because obviously it hasn't done that,” Asaka said.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune responded to the ruling from the judge.

"My personal perspective on the ruling is that what this judge recognizes is our need to keep our public safe. Not just the public, but all those who visit Myrtle Beach. We welcome all visitors,” Bethune said.

Over the weekend, Asaka said they will monitor traffic volume and police activity. They also plan to take photographs.

Patrice “Foxy” Johnson, general manager for the Motorcycle Professional Convention, has been coming to the Grand Strand for about 20 years now for Bikefest. She said she hopes the traffic loop is done away with next year.

"Let’s unite as one collectively because with numbers we can move mountains. We don't want to be pushed from one city to the next city. We want to let the city of Myrtle Beach know they will not set precedent,” Johnson said.

