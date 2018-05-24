This is Carolina: Pint-sized firefighters give fire truck some extra shine

Some special students have been helping Myrtle Beach firefighters keep their trucks shining. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A lot of kids dream of helping out on a fire truck.

Some of them will grow up and get to do it one day, but many won't. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is working to change that with one special group.

"It's meaningful to clean them. It's meaningful to meet the firemen and the people that work here," Angie Maynard, special education teacher for Myrtle Beach High School, said as she watched her students clean the truck.

Maynard said her students love to come to MBFR station No. 6 on 38th Avenue.

"So one of their favorite things is helping them. It's not necessarily always learning the skill, it's being part of their community," she said..

Two of Maynard's students, Dustin and Kayla, graduated from their community-based service class Wednesday at MBFR. They'd been working with firefighters at the station for two years.

The two did their favorite duty - hosing off the fire truck - prior to Wednesday's commencement.

"Don't we need more soap on this side?" Kayla asked MBFR Lt. Jonathan Evans as she worked on the truck.

Her friend, Dustin, worked to wipe down what she hosed off. Most of the students with special needs Maynard brings with her are non-verbal, but Kayla enjoys joking with the firefighters, especially the chief.

Maynard said the students also help out at local restaurants and hotels to learn basic skills before graduation.

Dustin and Kayla were both named honorary members of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

"Thank you for working as diligently to keep our station and our trucks clean so we can represent the city of Myrtle Beach in the best light possible," MBFR spokesperson Evans said at graduation. "You truly embody the spirit of our department motto: earn it. You have truly been an inspiration to every firefighter in this department and we hope you continue to work hard and inspire others."

The students' family members and classmates were present at the graduation and very proud of their accomplishments.

