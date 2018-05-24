20-year-old Coker College student drowns in Hartsville lake

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Police were called to Prestwood Lake near Coker College Thursday afternoon after a Coker College student went under the water and didn’t resurface, according to information from Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair and Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The victim has been identified as Moustapha Cisse, 20, of Orangeburg, Hardee confirms. Cisse was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blair said a few students from the college’s summer program went down to the boathouse at the lake. One of them, a male, reportedly jumped into the water, came up briefly and then went back down again.

The other students called 911 around 3:45 p.m., according to Blair. He added five officers went into the water to try and locate the student.

One of the officers is a certified diver and found the man’s body roughly 45 minutes later, according to Blair.

The Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the Hartsville Police Department are investigating.

