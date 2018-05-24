First wrongful death lawsuit filed following SC prison riot that left seven inmates dead

Seven inmates were killed during last month's riot at Lee Correctional Institution. (Source: WIS)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Attorneys representing the estate of one of the inmates killed during last month’s riot at Lee Correctional Institution have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

According to a press release from the Georgetown-based Evans Moore law firm, attorneys filed the suit on behalf of the estate of Eddie Gaskins.

Gaskins’ death certificate states he died from exsanguination, also known as severe loss of blood, due to multiple stab wounds and sharp force injuries, the release stated.

“The pleadings allege that recent incidents within SCDC, including the Lee Correctional prison riot, show a pattern and practice of gross negligence and conscious indifference by the administrators and supervisors at Lee Correctional Institution in properly monitoring the inmates, providing basic medical care, and supervising and training correctional officers among other issues,” the release stated.

Gaskins was one of seven inmates killed during the April 15 riot at Lee Correctional. An additional 22 were hospitalized, according to the release.

“What should have been a likely two-year sentence resulted in a death sentence for Eddie. How much blood must be spilled before SCDC adheres to its own rules? Eddie was not just an inmate; (he) was a son, a brother, and a father to four young children,” attorney James Moore III said in a statement.

Attorneys for Gaskins’ estate noted the riot was classified as the nation’s deadliest prison riot in a quarter century.

