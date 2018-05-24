Police: Conway man sets fire to shed, camper after girlfriend asked to move meth pipe away from curtain

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man is charged with attempted murder and arson following a fire in Horry County.

Horry County police say 43-year-old Aaron Chambers started the fires on Mill Hill Road in the Conway area on Monday.

A shed and a camper were destroyed, and a second shed was damaged, according to an incident report.

The victim told police Chambers and his girlfriend stay inside the camper.

Before the fire started he said he asked the woman, who was smoking meth, to move her pipe away from a curtain before it caught fire, according to the report.

According to the victim, after that Chambers attacked him so he left the camper.

About an hour later he says he heard Chambers and the woman leave, and that's when he noticed two sheds were on fire.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Chambers remained in jail Thursday afternoon under a $25,000 bond.

