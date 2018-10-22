Copper vs. Pex

Cost is one of the biggest deciding factors in any decision. The cost of copper pipe is 4-6 times higher than PEX. PEX is flexible which can cut down on the costs of fittings as well as the potential for a leaky connection which could save you a plumbing call and a lot of cash in the future. Copper pipes have a far greater chance of bursting when water freezes in them, but copper will hold up better to overly chlorinated or overly acidic water compared to PEX. PEX can't be used outside in the open like copper pipe can.