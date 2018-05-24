Lumberton Police seeking 2 men wanted for credit card fraud

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is looking for two men wanted for credit card fraud.

The police department posted surveillance images of the men, who are wanted for credit card fraud at Walgreens. Police also posted a surveillance image from outside the store showing several vehicles, although it was not clear from the post which vehicle is associated with the suspects.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying them. Anyone who knows their identity is asked to call Detective Jennifer White at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.