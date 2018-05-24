Rollover accident on Hwy. 17 Bypass exit ramp at Hwy. 501 causes minor injuries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A driver suffered minor injuries after a rollover accident on the Highway 17 Bypass exit into Highway 501 towards the beach, confirmed an official with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The accident happened at about 3:35 a.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Collier. A woman was outside the car when responders got to the scene.

This is the second rollover accident at that exit ramp this week. Lt. Collier said this is a bad spot because the curve on the exit ramp is so sharp.

The crash scene was cleared before 5 a.m. Thursday.

