Marion County’s unemployment rate hits 30-year low

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One Pee Dee community has the lowest unemployment rate it has seen in decades.

According to Julie Norman with the Marion County Economic Development office, the county's unemployment rate is 4.9 percent, which is the lowest it’s been in over 30 years.

“It's pretty exciting because for a long time till most recently, Marion County's was often twice the state average,” Norman said. “This is big news for us, the lowest unemployment rate Marion County has seen in over 30 years.”

Currently, the average unemployment rate in South Carolina is 4.2 percent, just seven-tenths of a percent lower than Marion County.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.