‘You feel so much pressure:’ Two of WMBF’s own take part in FBI Citizen’s Academy

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Over the past month, WMBF’S Kaitlin Stansell and Audrey Biesk have been a part of a group of Myrtle Beach citizens who have gotten an inside look at the FBI's role in the local community in a very hands-on way.

The program started 14 years ago, but the agency has never held an FBI Citizen's Academy in Myrtle Beach, making it a first for not only Kaitlin and Audrey, but the FBI as well.

One portion of the academy was a shooting simulation.

"It was all a simulation - kind of like a video game - but one of the most eye-opening experiences I had in the FBI Citizen's Academy,” Kaitlin said. “It really gave me a small glimpse at the stress law enforcement officers are under when they have to make that split-second decision to pull the trigger on their gun."

"I was confused and then you realize this kind of situation could really happen to law enforcement and you have to react quickly,” Audrey said. “You feel so much pressure to make that decision, whether you're going to use deadly force or not."

Another member of the class was Rabbi Avi Perets, whose Myrtle Beach synagogue a man plotted to attack last year.

Other portions of the class included getting familiar with a “gilly suit,” which is something like camouflage for agents to wear in the field.

"So we'll drag all this equipment with us and set up a hide. Basically what we want you to see is nothing. We can even be in the middle of an open field," said FBI Special Agent Don Wood.

