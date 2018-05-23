Report: Teacher at Myrtle Beach area charter school sent inappropriate texts to student

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating allegations that a 55-year-old teacher sent inappropriate text messages to a 17-year-old female student.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, officers were called to the Coastal Leadership Academy, located off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, on Tuesday after two students talked to the principal about the alleged texts.

The students said the texts to the 17-year-old began at the start of the second semester. They reportedly started as “small stuff,” but eventually turned inappropriate, the report stated.

One of the students said when the victim did not reply to teacher’s messages, he would come into class “noticeably upset” and take it out on the students, according to the police report.

According to the principal, another teacher came to him earlier in the year about something the alleged victim said.

That teacher said the victim had asked her if “a teacher hypothetically adds a student on Facebook, would they get in trouble,” the report stated.

According to the teacher, the victim would not say who she was talking about.

With school being over for the day on Tuesday, police were not able to make contact with the parties involved.

A message was left for the principal of Coastal Leadership Academy on Wednesday afternoon seeking comment.

