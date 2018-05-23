Fugitive wanted for sexual assault of a child arrested in Georgetown County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Andrews man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 was arrested Wednesday in Georgetown County.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Tracy Everette White, 45, fled into the woods when law enforcement arrived to take him into custody.

He was found and arrested a short time later on Fair Lane in Georgetown County.

White was also wanted on an unrelated charge of simple assault. He was taken into custody by investigators with the GCSO and the Georgetown Police Department, as well as agents from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

